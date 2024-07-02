Payal Malik Reveals She Stayed Away From Husband Armaan Malik For A Year After His Second Marriage

Payal Malik shared this image. (Image courtesy: payal_malik_53)

Payal Malik, wife of YouTuber Armaan Malik, was recently eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Payal Malik, who was one of the contestants in the reality show along with her husband Armaan and his second wife Kritika, has been on the receiving end of criticisms for promoting polygamy. Now, Payal has revealed that she was “hurt” when Armaan married her best friend. In a recent interview with India Today, Payal clarified that the trio never promoted polygamy and stated that no man should do what Armaan did to her. “I think there's no bigger pain for a woman to have her man get another woman home. I don't think anyone else can bear it.”

“I cannot live without Armaan ji and neither can't Kritika. He, on the other hand, cannot leave any of us. When he got married again, I was hurt and separated from him. I stayed away with my son for more than a year and faced several hardships. That's when I came back, and we decided to sort out our issues. Today, thankfully, we are living in peace as a family, and I don't think anything can ever set us all apart,” she said.

After her eviction, Payal Malik shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, she can be heard saying, “Hello everyone. Thank you so much aap logo ne mujhe bahut support kiya aur aap sab ko pata hai ki mai bahar aa chuki hu Bigg Boss house se. Lekin itna pyaar dene ke liye, itna support dene ke liye thank you so much. [Thank you so much for all the support. As you all know, I have come out of the Bigg Boss house. But I want to thank you for giving me so much love and support.]

Payal Malik continued, “Aur mujhe pata hai mai voting ki vajah se bahar nahi aai hu, gharwalo ki vajah se bahar aai hu. Mujhe gharwalo ne jo nominate kiya tha, us vajah se mai bahar aai hu. Otherwise, mai aur acha khel rahi thi. Aur jaisi mai thi, mai vaisi hi dikh rahi thi aap logo ko pta hai yeh sab. Aur bas aise hi support karte rehna hamesha. [ I know that I didn't come out because of the voting, but because of the housemates. I was nominated by the housemates, which is why I had to come out. Otherwise, I was playing well. I was being my real self. You all know this. So, please continue to support me always.]”

Before Payal Malik, boxer Neeraj Goyat was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3.