Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat Is The First Contestant To Get Evicted From The Show

Neeraj Goyat in Bigg Boss OTT 3. (courtesy: neerajgoyat)

Boxer Neeraj Goyat was the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3. He was nominated alongside YouTuber Shivani Kumari in the mid-week eviction round. The controversial reality show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, premiered on June 21. After his elimination, Neeraj shared a video message for his fans on Instagram. He has thanked all the fans and well-wishers for their constant support. Neeraj also spoke about his brief but fruitful time inside the Bigg Boss house. Sharing the video, he wrote, “In the long run Love and Respect will always win.” He has also added a red heart to the post.

Neeraj Goyat has also shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Jo bhi hua aap sabke pyaar k vajah se hua. Shukriya. [Thank you so much for all the love and support.]” Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Neeraj Goyat said that he was excited to entertain people outside the boxing ring. He told India Today, "I think there's no better personality than a sportsperson. They are fighters, inspiring, and believe in positivity. I want people to watch me on the show and realise how we can also be entertaining. When I go to international tournaments, I see so many fans coming down to watch matches because they relate to the boxers. I want to make boxing and boxers so popular that people buy our match tickets, and come and see us fight. It's time the sport is given as much love as other sports in India have.”

He added, "Nothing is impossible for us. We have seen how so many WWE wrestlers turned actors, so why not boxers? Honestly, I had a lot of fun while working with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan, and I would love to do something like this again."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.

