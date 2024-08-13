Ankit Gupta's Birthday Wish for Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: "The Joy You Bring Into My Life..."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary turned a year older on Monday (August 12). On the special occasion, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ankit Gupta shared an adorable wish for the actress. He shared a picture on social media in which the rumoured couple are seen lost in each other's eyes. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "On your special day, I'm celebrating you and all the joy you bring into my life. Happy Birthday, and here's to another year of epic memories!"

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, best known for their stints in the popular television series Udaariyaan, have long been the subject of speculation regarding their relationship status. Despite fans' persistent inquiries about their rumoured romance, both actors have consistently said that they are nothing more than "close friends". Earlier this year, several reports suggesting an impending marriage between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta sparked a frenzy among fans, particularly after a report claimed that the duo are "pretty serious" and was preparing to exchange vows later this year, potentially in November or December 2024.

However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dispelled these rumours through a post on her Instagram account, humorously alluding to the premature April Fools' Day antics of certain people. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, in her Instagram story, wrote, "It's March! But lagta hai kuch media portals ka April's Fool jaldi aagaya (It seems like some media portals are celebrating April Fools Day a bit early)".

ICYDK: The rumoured couple first met on the sets of Udaariyaan, where their on-screen chemistry garnered widespread admiration. They grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 16. Addressing the constant rumours in a recent interview with Zoom, Ankit Gupta expressed amusement at the speculation surrounding their friendship, stating that they do not let external influences "jeopardise" their bond. He said, "My bond with Priyanka grew inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Usse pehle bond ban raha tha toot raha tha, it wasn't steady. Actual bond happened inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now, I am so confident and I trust her so much, I can tell her anything, I can leave everything on her, you name it everything it is there."