Barun Sobti To Not Replace Ankit Gupta In <i>Terre Ho Jaayein Hum</i>, Amid Latter's Breakup Rumours With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Ever since the breakup rumours regarding Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been making the rounds, there have been multiple reports of Ankit exiting Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta-backed upcoming romantic drama show, Terre Ho Jaayein Hum.

Ankit had earlier told Bollywood Bubble, "I walked out of the project with Ravi-Sargun. I don't think I'd be able to contribute to that project right now. And perhaps I need some time to recover and recharge myself."

Several reports claimed that Ankit has exited the show where he was cast alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The reports also suggested that chances were high that Barun Sobti had been approached for his role and might be replacing Ankit.

However, sources have now informed that Barun Sobti was never approached for the role. The Asur actor is busy shooting for his next project.

Our source informs us, "These rumours are completely baseless. He was never approached and nor would he be a part of it because he's busy shooting for his next film with a very big filmmaker. We don't know where these rumours are coming from and why no fact-checks are being done."

Barun has successfully carved a niche for himself in the world of television, and then the OTT space with shows like Raat Jawan Hai, Asur, and Kohhra. In fact, the actor has Kohrra Season 2 releasing later this year as well.

While fans are disappointed that Priyanka and Ankit will not be seen together, makers may still be on the lookout for a replacement. However, all claims about Barun Sobti joining the team are baseless and untrue.