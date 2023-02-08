Bigg Boss 16: Ravi Kishan Boosts Shalin Bhanot's Morale Ahead of Finale - 'Keep It Up'

Images shared by Shalin Bhanot (courtesy: shalinbhanot)

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is in luck today. You ask why ? None other than actor and politician Ravi Kishan has wished him ahead of the finale which will be aired on February 12 and 13 ! Ravi Kishan, who was himself a contestant of Bigg Boss season 1, extended his heartiest congratulations to Shalin for coming this far along. In addition, he also advised the 39-year-old TV actor to remain calm and composed in the last leg of the Bigg Boss journey.

"Aapko bohut pasand kiya ja raha hain poore desh mein and aapne apne andar bohut sare changes layi hain so keep it up (You have garnered a lot of love from across India and have worked on yourself so keep it up)" Ravi Kishan can be heard saying in a video uploaded by Shalin's team on his Instagram Handle. Take a look.

Ravi Kishan, who is currently serving as a member of the Parliament, had participated in the first season of Bigg Boss in the year 2016. He ended up as the second runner up. Notably, this was the season where actor Rahul Roy, known for his role in Aashiqui, was declared winner.

In the video, Ravi can also be heard talking about his own Bigg Boss journey. He says "Main Bigg Boss season 1 mein tha and tab se maine Bigg Boss ka koi bhi season miss nahi kiya hain...Bigg Boss ne mere zindagi men bohut sare badlav laye hain. (I was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss, I have made it a point to not miss any of the seasons. Bigg Boss has led to many changes in my life)".

For Shalin, who has been rebuked by his fellow co-contestants, audience and even Salman Khan himself for being "fake", Ravi Kishan's support and encouragement may be instrumental in boosting his confidence.

Shalin Bhanot has made it to top five of Bigg Boss 16. The other 4 finalists competing for the trophy are Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. Earlier in the week, Nimrit Kaur was subjected to a surprise eviction, carried out by the audience.

From constant arguments during tasks to verbal fights, the latest season of the reality show has managed to keep fans glued to the TV screens.