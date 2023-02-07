Bigg Boss 16: After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Surprise Exit, Here Are The 5 Finalists

Nimrit Ahluhwalia shared this picture. (courtesy: nimritahluwalia)

Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its grand finale and contestants have upped their game to win the trophy. However, for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, her journey in the Bigg Boss house has come to an end. The actress is the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. She had to quit the game after a surprise eviction on Monday. After her exit, the top five finalists of the reality TV show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and MC Stan. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss asked the audience to enter the house and choose a player who they want to evict from the house. It happened for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the audience was given a chance to enter the house and eliminate a contestant. The six housemates had to impress the audience in three stages, which included speech and dance performances. After the voting round, Nimrit Kaur was asked to pack her bags as she got the least number of votes.





Every day, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants are fighting hard to reach the finale. Needless to say, they also occupy spots on the lists of trends because of their arguments and tasks. Recently, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare had a war of words. As per Shiv, Shalin Bhanot is a “fake” person. During a task where the contestants had to rate their opponents on the basis of their contribution in the house, Shalin placed Shiv on the 4th spot. “He hasn't used his brain in the show,” claimed Shalin. Shiv replied, “Agar mainay dimaag istemaal nahi kia hota toh yaha tak aata bhi nahi [I wouldn't have reached the top six if I hadn't used my brain].”

Shiv Thakare did not end there. He continued, “A few people [pointing towards Shalin and his team] walked up to us always with their hands folded and I kept buzzing them off but they still returned. Despite calling them fake, the people kept coming over to us.”

Shiv Thakare went on to say that Shalin Bhanot behaves like a “five-year-old” whenever he needs help.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 12. Salman Khan will return as the host for the finale. Till then, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar have taken over as hosts.