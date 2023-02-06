Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Fake' During Ration Task

Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. (courtesy: shivthakare9) (courtesy: shalinbhanot)

Bigg Boss 16 is getting closer to its finale. The top six finalists are Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. From constant arguments during tasks to verbal fights, the latest season of the reality show has managed to keep fans glued to the TV screens. Now, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, it seems all is not well between Shiv and Shalin. So much so that Shiv went on to call Shalin a “fake” person. It happened during the ration task where contestants were asked to rate their fellow housemates on a scale of 1 to 5. Criteria: On the basis of the contestant's involvement in the house. Well, Shalin picked Shiv and placed him in the 4th spot. The actor says, “I will put Shiv at number 4. He hasn't used his brain in the show.” To this, Shiv reacts, “Agar mainay dimaag istemaal nahi kia hota toh yaha tak aata bhi nahi. [I wouldn't have reached the top six if I hadn't used my brain.]”

Shiv Thakare, pointing at Shalin Bahont, continues, “A few people [referring to Shalin and his team] walked up to us always with their hands folded and I kept buzzing them off but they still returned. Despite calling them fake, the people kept coming over to us.”

When Shalin Bhanot tries to justify himself, Shiv Thakare adds, “Whenever you need support you start behaving like a five-year-old.” Meanwhile, the ration task was called off as Archana Gautam was not ready to accept the rating given to her by other contestants.

You can watch the video here:

The latest contestant to leave the show is Sumbul Touqeer. After her exit, Sumbul opened up about her experience inside the house. Sumbul told India Today that she was hurt after people pointed out that she is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot. “I was very hurt because I never expected that. I've always given 1000 per cent to every friendship. Even if I cook food for them or hang their clothes or anything else, I feel happy about it."