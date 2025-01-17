<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Rajat Dalal To Vivian Dsena, Decoding The Finalists' Journeys On The Show

The excitement for Bigg Boss 18 is at its peak as the grand finale approaches on January 19. With just two days to go, fans are rooting passionately for their favourite finalists. This season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride filled with twists, turns, drama and nonstop entertainment.

As we gear up for the finale, let us take a trip down memory lane and relive the journeys of the top six contestants: Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra.

Without further ado, here is a flashback of their time in the house:

1. Rajat Dalal: Upon entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, Rajat Dalal quickly formed a close bond with Arfeen Khan and his wife, Sara Arfeen Khan. Even after Arfeen's eviction, Rajat stood by Sara's side and consoled her during tough times. Their friendship remained strong until Sara's exit from the show.

Oh, and who can forget Rajat Dalal's heated physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? The YouTuber's ever-changing dynamics with Chahat Pandey frequently grabbed headlines.

Rajat Dalal also struck a friendship with wild card entrant Digvijay Rathee, but things turned sour, and their camaraderie quickly turned into a rivalry. Adding more spice to his journey, Rajat Dalal engaged in fiery verbal showdowns with Shilpa Shirodkar.

2. Karan Veer Mehra: It would not be an exaggeration to say that Karan Veer Mehra's journey in Bigg Boss 18 has been full of ups and downs. The actor formed a close bond with Shilpa Shirodkar, though their friendship often saw its share of verbal spats.

Karan Veer Mehra's liking for Chum Darang was another highlight of his journey. He openly expressed his feelings for her multiple times but eventually held back when Chum hinted at the possibility of reconciling with her ex.

The standout moments of Karan Veer Mehra's time in the house were undoubtedly his fiery clashes with Vivian Dsena.

3. Vivian Dsena: One of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena confidently referred to himself as “Colors Ka Ladla” during his entry into the show. Right from the premiere itself, Vivian was declared a finalist by host Salman Khan.

A consistent theme throughout his time in the house has been Vivian Dsena's love for coffee. When his wife, Nouran Aly, visited, she gave him a much-needed reality check and urged him to up his game. Her second visit during the family week witnessed some mushy moments between the couple.

Vivian Dsena maintained a strong bond with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. On the other hand, he strongly opposed Karan Veer Mehra. Their fights became some of the season's most intense moments.

4. Eisha Singh: Right from the early days in the Bigg Boss 18 house, Eisha Singh formed a strong friendship with Alice Kaushik, and the duo quickly became inseparable. Their bond grew stronger when they welcomed Avinash Mishra into their squad and created a tight-knit trio. After Alice's eviction, Eisha was seen breaking down in tears.

Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's possible romantic connection kept the audience intrigued. Meanwhile, Eisha often referred to Rajat Dalal as “bhai”. Of course, we can not overlook Eisha's arguments with Karan Veer Mehra.

5. Chum Darang: While Chum Darang stayed away from the drama during the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 18, she quickly grabbed attention after a verbal spat with Avinash Mishra. Her journey showcased strong friendships with Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Shrutika Arjun, although her argument with Shrutika added a touch of drama to their bond.

Of course, we can not forget the buzz around Chum's possible romantic connection with Karan Veer. Her candid revelations about her decade-long relationship were another major highlight of her time in the house.

6. Avinash Mishra: Right from day one, Avinash Mishra made it clear that his strategy was simple: he was in it to win. Early on, he had a dramatic fight with Chahat Pandey after she threw water on him. Avinash formed a close trio with Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik. His cute moments with Eisha also received a lot of love from the audience.

Avinash Mishra shared a steady friendship with Vivian Dsena for most of the season, but things got heated when he nominated Vivian. The two later talked things out and remained cordial. One of the biggest controversies of the season came when Kashish Kapoor called Avinash a “womaniser,” sparking a heated debate.

Which of the top 6 contestants' journeys impresses you the most?