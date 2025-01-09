<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Chum Darang Suffers A Fall After Vivian Dsena's Aggressive Move

The Bigg Boss grand finale is just around the corner, and the competition is heating up.

In the latest episode, the housemates were up for a task, with Rajat Dalal stepping in as the sanchalak.

Participants Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shirodkar gave it their all. Vivian and Karan Veer emerged victorious in the first two rounds.

Karan Veer Mehra was close to winning the third round too, but Avinash Mishra intervened and blocked him.

Strategically, Karan played to make Chum Darang the contender, which set up Vivian and Chum for a face off, in the intense “Ticket to Finale” task.

As the task kicked off, things turned fiery.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena are seen holding opposite ends of a stretcher, while housemates pile bricks to support their favourites.

Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Shrutika Arjun support Chum, while Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and Chahat Pandey stand by Vivian.

The clip shows Vivian getting aggressive, pulling hard on the stretcher, causing Chum to fall. This does not sit well with Karan, who lashes out at Vivian, saying, "Let people see Vivian Dsena."

Tomorrow promo ???????? #VivianDsena won the task but refuse to accept the ticket to final since chum got injured but isn't we all know how aggressive chum gets in all task.



Tell me one task where chum played calmly without pushing someone.#BiggBoss18

January 8, 2025

Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena have clashed several times in the Bigg Boss house.

Not too long ago, during a heated confrontation over a past task, Karan Veer questioned Vivian.

He said, “Jab aap time god bane the, aapne rule bana liya tha ki time god ko allowed nahi hai kaam karna. [When you became the time god, you made a rule that the time god isn't allowed to work.]”

Not one to back down, Vivian fired back with a sharp retort: “Tape ki cassette hai tu, A aur B side, palat-palat ke same play karta hai. [You are like a cassette tape, playing the same thing on side A and side B repeatedly.]”

Karan Veer pressed further, “Allowed nahi hai kisne bola tha? [Who had said that it is not allowed?]”

The argument refused to simmer down, as the two contestants put forth their perspectives.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV.