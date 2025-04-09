Bikini Round Thrown Out, Life-Saving CPR Skills To Crown The Next Miss England

The world of beauty pageants especially that in England has evolved quite a bit; from judging their candidates based on the famous bikini modelling round that now seems outdated, to now making the knowledge of life saving CPR skills as the basis of judgement.

The Miss England pageant is replacing its bikini round with an all-new CPR Queen challenge. This move is inspired by lifeguard and CPR advocate, Milla Magee; it signals a change from catwalks to chest compression. The pageant is modernizing its 97-year-old competition scrapping its outdated swimwear round. The contestants of the beauty pageant will now be judged on more poignant life-saving skills such as chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth revival.

This move of replacing the traditional bikini modelling round with the newly introduced CPR Queen challenge is an initiative taken by the current Miss World England, Milla Magee. A trained lifeguard by profession and a strong advocate for CPR education after facing a personal tragedy that left her family challenged due to an emergency.

During an interaction with South West News Service, Milla Magee mentioned, "When my grandparents suffered heart attacks at home, no one knew what to do. Family members waited for help that came too late"

Milla further added, "If just one of them had known CPR, maybe their story, and mine would be different."

This all-new CPR Queen challenge encourages contestants to showcase their knowledge of chest compressions using all new ways. This will ensure that they are either teaching these life saving techniques to their communities or sharing them online with the larger audiences.

The Miss England contest generally includes personal interviews, swimwear modelling, sports outfits, formal evening wear, live question rounds and more.

Later during the year, Milla Magee will handpick a semi-finalist as her official CPR Queen. She has also created a petition with Change.org in October 2024 which was titled "Go Far With CPR - Make CPR Education Mandatory in English Schools." Consequent of the same, she spoke on this matter saying, "I'm fighting to make CPR training mandatory in schools." Milla who is also an emergency lifesaving advocate stressed that, "No one should have to stand by helplessly when a life could be saved." This is as profound and meaningful as it gets when it comes to prioritizing human lives over everything else via beauty contests.

