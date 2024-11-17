Denmark's Kjaer Theilvig Sparkled In A Shimmering Strapless Gown To Win The Miss Universe 2024 Crown

One of the most prominent beauty pageants, the 73rd Miss Universe, took place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig is Miss Universe 2024. For the big day, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig stole the spotlight in a floor-length pink shimmery body-hugging strapless gown that accentuated her curves. The shimmering ensemble featured intricate sequin embellishment all over with beaded off-shoulder detailing. The rhinestones all over the dress added extra panache. She elevated her look with sheer blush gloves that came with similar silver embellishment on the trim. Letting her outfit talk, the diva kept her make-up subtle yet glamorous, with shimmery pink eyelids, lots of blush and highlighter on the cheekbones, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy pink lips. She completed her look with her wavy tresses open cascading down her back.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig is a 21-year-old European and World Championship dancer, beauty entrepreneur, mental health and animal protection advocate, and an aspiring lawyer. The new Miss Universe is dedicated to bringing a positive force for change. The 21-year-old beauty queen bested 125 contestants to win the crown. The first runner-up is Nigeria's Chidimma Adestshina, and the second runner-up is Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran.

This year, more than 120 women from all over the world competed in the competition.

