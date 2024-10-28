Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Colour Block Swim Looks Can Rival Even The Most Stunning Sunset

Janhvi Kapoor makes no mistakes when it comes to making a style statement. Her sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, is no different. Now that the siblings are on a beach vacation, they have put forward their beachside-appropriate outfits. We got a glimpse of their holiday OOTDs in Janhvi's latest Instagram entry. In the clicks, Janhvi and Khushi were seen smiling for the lens against the backdrop of orange skies, cloud silhouettes and ruffling waves. What also caught our attention was their contrasting swimwear. Janhvi picked a turquoise blue bikini featuring delicate drawstrings at the back. Khushi, on the other hand, matched the colour of the sky by wearing a broad-strapped orange bralette. Both sisters had a tanned glow on their faces. In terms of accessories, Janhvi went with stone-encrusted studs and Khushi put on gold earrings. The Devara actress let the wind play with her open hair. Khushi tied her tresses in a neat bun.



Previously on another tropical getaway, Janhvi Kapoor left us swooning in a coral blue bikini top and distressed denim mini skirt. The strap sleeves of the bralette extended into a plunging neckline secured with an underwire feature below. Drawstrings at the back added to the risque spin. The light blue bottom wear was simply the perfect accompaniment to Janhvi's overall avatar. Blessed with clear skin, the actress barely applied any makeup for the beach escapade. Nude, plump lips and mascara-coated wispy lashes made her look like a true diva. Her gorgeous locks were left open in all their glory.

Khushi Kapoor's bikini wardrobe is in no way less captivating. Last year, the Archies star dropped a carousel of pictures on Instagram comprising her radiant smile, spending time with her furry friends and a few mirror selfies. One snap showcased Khushi presenting her washboard abs in a contrasting bikini set. Truth be told, she raised the temperatures in that itty-bitty blue string bikini matched with a pair of teeny-weeny pink bottoms. A sleek gold chain was her sole accessory.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's fashion prowess is one-of-a-kind and we love it.



