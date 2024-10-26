Janhvi Kapoor In A Beige Dress Is The Start To A Sophisticated Autumn

Janhvi Kapoor leaves no chance to make our hearts swoon with her unique style statements. In one latest video, the actress was found radiating complete elegance with her OOTD. She wore a Casaco shirt dress from the luxury label Jacquemus. The La Casa boat-neck outfit featured a fitted mini silhouette with a rounded feature at the top. Its wide rounded sleeves and a “J” shaped patch pocket elevated the attire's overall look. It also had a yoke below the bust, square, buttoned cuffs, side slits, layered back with triangle cut-out and adjustable belt in the back with metal buckle and studs. Belt loops and mother-of-pearl buttons added to the charm. Janhvi Kapoor teamed it with black heels and a Pink Python Pouch from the brand Loro Piana.

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor made a glitzy entry at an event and looked simply stunning. She opted for a Rimzim Dadu number with an incredible mix of subtle and glam. The outfit featured wavy details with eye-catching, shimmery silver elements accentuating her curves, reflecting the designer's classic tailoring. The elegant co-ord piece included a strapless bralette and a form-fitted long skirt. Janhvi opted for pulled-back open tresses, smokey eyes, matte lips and shimmery lids to complete her look.

Before that, when looks from Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut film Devara surfaced on the internet, it did make some fashion headlines. For the song, Dheere Dheere, the actress wore a white dhoti saree and looked gorgeous. The ensemble included a strapless white blouse with a matching dhoti. She accessorised her vintage allure with oxidised earrings, a set of bangles, statement rings, a waist chain and a black bindi.

