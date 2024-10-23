Janhvi Kapoor's Holographic Shimmery <i>Saree</i> Was All Things Festive For Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Janhvi Kapoor's beautiful saree offerings often are etched with the right feminine elements. The actress yet again lived up to the case as she made a glittering appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Setting the tone fabulously fashionable for the festive season, Janhvi slipped into a beautiful embellished number that exuded the spirit of the party season. She ditched a single tone silhouette to make a shimmery case in a stunning holographic saree that was dominated by a purple base. Looking like a million bucks, the actress was draped in a striking six-yard wonder that came with all the glitz and glam. The matching blouse was just the perfect pairing her look needed and her dainty diamonds completed her look. For makeup, Janhvi turned to her signature dewy glam topped with glossy lips and flushed cheeks.

Janhvi Kapoor's diva moments are truly one for the books. Her saree styles always stand as the quintessential festive look. Recently, during the promotions of her movie, Devara, the actress delivered ultimate glam in a beautiful embellished number. Her beautiful Gaurav Gupta number exuded chic Apsara vibes. The moondust saree came with pearl embellished details and was paired with a matching blouse. Her dewy glam with open tresses and statement earrings was perfect to serve us all the inspiration for Diwali season.

