Khushi Kapoor Made Power Moves In An Embellished Patchwork Hybrid Blazer Dress Ensemble

Khushi Kapoor owned the fashion moment in a multicoloured Anamika Khanna look

Khushi Kapoor has returned to the fashion scene and has head straight to the top of the trend charts. The Archies actress is known be a true-blue fashionista who aces look after look, had been on a bit of break lately. Now, she is back with a bang to claim her sartorial crown. Khushi is one of the leading Gen Z Bollywood divas makes the shutterbugs go 'click-click' when she steps out and about in the city. She always makes sure that their cameras capture what's in vogue with her wardrobe picks too. This time was no different too, as she made an appearance at the launch of designer Anamika Khanna's collaborative collection launch with fashion label H&M.

Khushi Kapoor's ultimate fashionista vibe was in full swing when she made heads turn wearing a carefully picked power ensemble from Anamika Khanna's latest collection with H&M. She rocked a floor-grazing dress with structured shoulders that featured vibrant colour patchwork patterns that were testament to the designer's craftsmanship. The dress was teamed with a structured blazer that featured a stiff collar, contrasting red piping that caught one's eye and vintage gold sequin details on the back. The old gold sequin embroidery of the ensemble was not just there for prettiness' sake but also added further character to the look. If you thought it was just two layers, the surprise came from the crisp white collared shirt, which was added as a third under the dress.

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio for the night, Khushi wore a pair of gold coin patterned earrings and a choker necklace on top of her shirt, that added the perfect amount of sparkle to the look. The perfect set of multicoloured stick-on nails with paisley, polka dots and floral desigs were hand painted and worn by Khushi for the occasion.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, she went for a sleek low braided bun with mini ringlets adding texture. This was further adorned with a matching gold hair ornament. On the makeup front, Sushmita Vankar added the perfect strokes to her face with a heavily bronzed and contoured face, smokey eye makeup, defined brows, a beaming blush on her cheeks and a dark chocolate brown lip colour to add the finishing touches to her look.

Khushi Kapoor is in 'pose, slay, repeat' mode when she served a huge fashion win wearing a power suit from Anamika Khanna's collaboration with H&M.

