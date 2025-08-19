Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025, Vows To Make India Proud

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025 and will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand later this year.

The ceremony held in Jaipur, Rajasthan on August 18, 2025, saw Manika Vishwakarma getting crowned by the outgoing Miss Universe India Rhea Singha.

Expressing her gratitude the 22-year-old told ANI, "This feeling is so amazing. The journey has been amazing. I want to thank my mentors, my teachers, my parents, my friends, and my family for everything. I aim to do my best to represent India at its finest and to get the crown home."

Hailing from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Manika Vishwakarma reflected on her journey during her interview. "Rather than struggle, it has been a journey of preparation. My journey began in Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the pageant. We need to inculcate self-confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone had a big role to play, and I thank everyone for treating me so well and, most importantly, nurturing talent."

Manika Vishwakarma, who was also crowned the Miss Universe Rajasthan in 2024, shared that the benefits of participating in beauty pageants and these competitions. "Pageantry is not just a field; it's a world that makes you a character. For your entire life, you get an opportunity to inspire others, and I have stepped into it. So, I am grateful for that," she added.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Manika Vishwakarma described her transition from Miss Universe Rajasthan to Miss Universe India finalist as "a moment of deep transition, of letting go and reaching forward at once. As daunting as the decision seemed, it didn't arise from uncertainty. It came from a place of conviction - anchored in faith, sharpened by focus, and driven by a clear vision of who I am becoming."

Actor and jury member Urvashi Rautela, marking her 10th year with the pageant, praised Manika Vishwakarma as the winner. “The competition was very tough, but we have the winner with us. She will surely make us proud at the Miss Universe.”

The finale also crowned Tanya Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) as first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra (Haryana) as second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik (Haryana) as third runner-up.

(With Inputs from ANI)