British Miss World 2025 Contestant, Milla Magee Flees Host Nation India, Here's Why

Miss England 2024, Milla Magee has been grabbing headlines all over all again. But this time it isn't about her surf boards and giving people a new lease of life with the CPR techniques she has mastered. However, unfortunately it is about her quitting the Miss World pageant because she felt like the organisers were subjecting her to exploitation.

Also Read: Bikini Round Thrown Out, Life-Saving CPR Skills To Crown The Next Miss England

Milla Magee who was representing United Kingdom in the ongoing Miss World pageant being hosted by India in Telangana, Hyderabad, has decided to call it quits due to personal reasons.

This was the first Miss England title holder to quit in the pageant's 74-year-long history. The lifeguard tuned beauty queen from Newquay, Cornwall further added, "It's stuck in the past. Morally I couldn't be a part of it."

What is further appalling is that in a devastated condition during her exit, Milla said that she "felt like a prostitute" and was "farmed out for entertainment" by the pageant organisers.

Milla mentioned that she took a stand for herself and her dignity after being made to parade in front of wealthy male sponsors. She clearly mentioned that the show is "outdated" during which some of the 109 finalists were being criticised for being "boring".

Her exit happened earlier this week on May 16, 2025 during which she was quoted saying, "I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys." She has now been replaced by another beauty queen from the United Kingdom at the pageant.

Miss England 2024, Milla Magee slams "outdated" Miss World pageant and leaves Telangana, India.

Also Read: Miss World 2025: 72nd Miss World Pageant Kicks Off In Hyderabad With Culture Taking Centre Stage