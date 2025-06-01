NDTV Exclusive: Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Says, "I Had Breast Cancer Surgery At 16"

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad, created history by becoming the first-ever Thai contestant to win the prestigious title. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the Miss World 2025 winner opened up about her journey, her advocacy and her personal milestones

"I'm the first Thai girl to win the Miss World title," said Opal, expressing her excitement and pride after the landmark win.

A passionate advocate for health, Opal shared that her 'Beauty with a Purpose' cause stems from a deeply personal experience. "I had breast surgery after being diagnosed with a benign tumour when I was 16," she revealed.

Her advocacy today centres on spreading awareness about breast cancer. "I promote breast cancer awareness," she affirmed.

Outside the pageant world, Opal has a softer side, especially when it comes to animals. "I'm a fur mom with 16 cats and 3 dogs," she said with a smile.

She also credited India for the successful organisation of the pageant and expressed gratitude to its leadership. "PM Modi made this possible... so thank you," Opal added warmly.

ICYDK, Opal Suchata Chuangsri edged out Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu, who finished as the runner-up.

For the ceremony, Chuangsri wore a white gown adorned with opal-like florals. The gown symbolised both healing and strength. She was crowned by the reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic.

Chuangsri emerged as the winner among 107 national representatives from across the globe. This is Thailand's first win at the Miss World pageant.

India's Nandini Gupta, who represented the country this year, did not make it to the Top 8 finalists.