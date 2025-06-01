Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned Miss World 2025

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025 at a grand finale event held on Saturday in Hyderabad, Telangana. She edged out Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu, who finished as the runner-up.

For the ceremony, Chuangsri wore a white gown adorned with opal-like florals. The gown symbolised both healing and strength. She was crowned by the reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic.

Chuangsri emerged as the winner among 107 national representatives from across the globe. This is Thailand's first win at the Miss World pageant.

India's Nandini Gupta, who represented the country this year, did not make it to the Top 8 finalists.

Krystyna Pyszkova, who won the Miss World 2024 title, was crowned in a ceremony also held in India - the first time in 28 years the event was hosted in the country.

She had beaten Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana to take the title.

In 2024, India's Sini Shetty had made it to the Top 8 but missed out on a place in the Top 4.

India has previously won the Miss World title six times, with Manushi Chhillar being the last winner.