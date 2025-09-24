Why Thailand Has Recorded A 7.44% Drop In Foreign Visitors This Year

Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals fell 7.44 per cent year-on-year between January and September 21, according to fresh data from the Tourism Ministry.

About 23.45 million visitors entered the country during the period, compared to nearly 25 million in 2024. Malaysia was the largest source market with 3.38 million travellers, followed by China with 3.3 million.

The figures prompted Thailand's state planning agency to cut its full-year forecast to 33 million arrivals, down from an earlier projection of 37 million. That is well below the nearly 40 million tourists Thailand welcomed in 2019 before the pandemic.

So, What is driving the dip?

China's Sharp Pullback

Chinese tourists once fuelled Thailand's numbers, but arrivals have thinned in 2025.

According to experts, the leading reason for this is safety concerns, viral scam stories, and a perception that neighbouring countries like Japan and Singapore are safer have diverted travellers.

Data suggest that even when Chinese arrivals still appear high in raw numbers, the stays are shorter and the spending lower.

Regional Rivals Pulling Ahead

Vietnam and Japan are drawing travellers with competitive pricing, fresh buzz, and reputations for safety. Vietnam, in particular, has reported record-breaking growth this year, offering travellers a newer, cheaper, and less crowded alternative.

Value No Longer The Same

Thailand's traditional pitch of being an affordable holiday destination is under pressure.

Photo: Unsplash

Even though Thailand recoreded a negative inflation this year, hike in prices of food and hotel rooms, are making trips feel pricier compared to other Asian hotspots, without travellers feeling they're getting better value in return.

Safety And Perception Issues

Negative headlines around scams, crimes, and accidents continue to linger. If you search online, "Thailand Scams", you would see a plethora of scams that tourists get stuck in. This includes everything, from Gem scams to Tuk Tuk scams.

Even though incidents are often isolated, the perception of risk is enough to discourage risk-averse travellers-especially from East Asia, which has been Thailand's strongest market.

Policy Friction

Policy tweaks have added friction. Previously going to Thailand was easy, due to its various visa-free policies.

But recent changes like financial proof requirements for visas (Applicants will be required to provide proof that they have a minimum of 20,000 Thai Baht/Rs 55,529 in available funds) and the rollout of a digital arrival card system are meant to tighten controls, but they also add extra steps for budget and first-time travellers.

Border Tensions With Cambodia

The ongoing Cambodian-Thai border crisis, rooted in disputes around the Preah Vihear temple area, has also made headlines. While not directly affecting most tourist zones, such news adds to the perception of instability and uncertainty for some travellers.

Bright Spots Remain

Arrivals from long-haul markets such as the US, UK, and Australia have shown growth, and Indian tourists remain resilient. But these segments are still too small to offset the decline in short-haul Asian visitors, which form the backbone of Thailand's tourism.

For now, the Land of Smiles is still attracting millions, but the numbers show that Thailand might be losing its once-unchallenged charm.