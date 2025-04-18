Alizeh Agnihotri Shares Glimpses Of Her Just Phuket Travel Diaries

Alizeh Agnihotri has been bitten by the travel bug as she turns into a quintessential explorer in the lanes Phuket in Thailand. It looks like the Farrey actress has the taken tropical summer vacation brief rather seriously as she was seen painting the town red while enjoying all that this Thai city on Phuket Island has to offer.

Alizeh Agnihotri has showered her fans and followers with a photo dump of her Phuket travel diaries that saw her posing for frame worthy photos as the local markets, capturing the architectural gems of the city, indulging in good old Thai delicacies that included their sinful curries, seafood, sticky rice and mango dessert and beyond. She also shared a glimpse of the traditional ceramic wear that caught her eyes being decorated on a shelf perched on a wall, she also posed for a chic selfie, went for a candle lit dining, gave us a sneak-peek of her white leather Louis Vuitton arm candy, and sipped on the perfect cocktail while she enjoyed a peace out.

If you are stricken by the travel hangover seeing Alizeh Agnihotri's Phuket travel tales, here's all you need to know about Phuket as a travel destination before you hop onto the Thai island travel bandwagon.

Phuket city is located on Phuket Island and it also happens to be the capital of Thailand's Phuket Province. Just like we saw in Alizeh's photo dump, Old Town's Thalang Road is lined with bright and colourful 19th century shophouses and Sino-Portuguese buildings. This made the perfect backdrop for Alizeh's postcard worthy travel pictures. Phuket also has a 1930s era manor in that has turned into the Thai Hua Museum which exhibits Phuket's culture and history. Phuket is also home to Baan Chinpracha mansion that has Italian floor tiles, shuttered windows and antique furniture that make for a picturesque tourist spot. If you are on Thai vacation, it is crime not to indulge in traditional Thai cuisine including the Thai curry, seafood, mango and sticky rice dessert and beyond.

Alizeh Agnihotri's Thai travel diaries are postcard worthy at its best.

