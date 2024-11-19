5 Hotspots To Visit In Thailand For The Ultimate Bachelorette Trip Like Aaliyah Kashyap's

After quality time with sister Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor has now taken off for her friend Aaliyah Kashyap's bachelorette party to Thailand. They shared snippets of their girls' trip to Phuket in Thailand, and it looked like so much fun. In the pictures, we can see the group of friends, including Khushi and Aaliyah, having a great time at the beach whilst sipping cocktails. The girls also did various adventure activities like attending a yacht party and more. If you, like them, too wish to go on a bachelorette trip with your girls, we have listed some of the best destinations to visit in Thailand.

Also Read: Enjoy Water Sports In The Maldives Like Amyra Dastur's Snorkelling Experience

Phuket

Phuket is one of the best destinations in Thailand to have a fun bachelorette party. From beaches to nightlife, one can find plenty of fun activities to do here. Bangla Road in Phuket is said to be the most popular nightlife spot in Thailand.

Krabi

Krabi is a very underrated spot for partying but worth it. This destination can be a great spot for a bachelorette trip because of its decent nightlife, lively and vibrant beaches, and separate ladies' bars.

Koh Phi Phi

Another fantastic island in Thailand is Phi Phi island. Although it is small, it is surrounded by tons of beaches, each offering something different from the next. This spot is also the embarkation point of the biggest cruises in Thailand, making it a must-visit.

Pattaya

Another great spot for an all-girls trip is Pattaya. Just a two-hour drive from Bangkok, it is also known as the Vegas of Thailand. Many people opt for Pattaya as their bachelorette party hub to party by the sea.

Bangkok

Not just in Thailand, but across the whole world, Bangkok is known as a top spot to party and chill. With epic boat and pool parties, clubs, bars, and popup markets, and so many beautiful music festivals, one would love their time here.

Planning a fun bachelorette party? Head to Thailand ASAP!

Also Read: As Al-Jawf Witnesses Its First Snowfall, 5 Destinations To Witness Snowfall In Saudi Arabia