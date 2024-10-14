Discover The Path Less Taken When You Visit These 5 "Hidden Gems" Of Thailand Like Shama Sikander At This Ancient Temple

Shama Sikander's penchant to travel is a given and her escapades have always served us as an inspiration. The actress has jetted off to Thailand for a vacation, accompanied by her husband, businessman James Milliron, and her friend Ami Sukhadia. Shama's holiday itinerary was a bit different as she explored the hidden gems of the destination. According to her travel album, the star visited the Buddhist temple Wat Pha Lat, tucked away in a forested region, away from the bustling city of Chiang Mai. The place was surrounded by lush greenery, densely clustered trees and gushing waterfalls. The temple had a rustic appearance, coupled with naga-flanked stairways and age-old structures bearing intricate carvings. “Exploring the hidden gems of Chiang Mai. This ancient temple tucked away in the lush jungle feels like a doorway to another time,” read a part of her caption.

Thailand is home to multiple hidden spots and like Shama Sikander, you can also include them in your itinerary. Take a look:

1. Koh Mak

Escape the Phuket and Koh Samui crowd by visiting Koh Mak instead. It is a secret paradise with pristine beaches, nestled off the coast of eastern Thailand. You can explore the place by renting a bike and opting for an overnight stay at private villas or guest houses. Savour scrumptious seafood while enjoying the starry sky and quaint atmosphere.

2. Phu Langka Viewpoint

Shrouded between rainforests and a thick cover of mist, Phu Langka Viewpoint will make you feel that you are in the middle of nowhere or close to the fantasy world of Avatar. Scenic vistas and tall limestone cliffs illuminated by the brilliant rays of the sun will fill your heart with glee.

3. Phraya Nakon Cave

Looking for some adventure? Then do not miss out on visiting the Phraya Nakon Cave. The breathtaking rock formations are too good to miss. The landscape is framed by enormous stalactites and stalagmites. Take note of the dome-shaped structure formed by winding rocky walls. A 19th-century cave pavilion sparkling in the sunlight is a must-watch too.

4. Phanom Rung Temple

Another less-crowded sightseeing spot is the Phanom Rung Temple. It represents the legacy of Hindu Khmer. With towers that reach the sky and artistic walls, the opulent temple is constructed in a characteristic Khmer style. It is situated above an extinct volcano and must be visited by history lovers.

5. Chiang Dao

This little settlement is obscured by a line of limestone cliffs covered with forest. The town is dotted with temples, hot springs and local markets but manages to stay out of the tourists' radar. For some relaxation, Chiang Dao is the place to be.

