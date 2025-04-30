Inside Malaika Arora's Phuket Getaway: The Luxe Way To Holiday In This Paradise

Malaika Arora has embraced the summer season in the best way possible. The actress has jetted off on a coastal vacation to Phuket, Thailand. From dipping her feet in the soft-golden sand to soaking in some Vitamin D, the actress is making the most out of her luxurious tropical escapade.

On Tuesday, Malaika treated her social media fans to a carousel of envy-worthy pictures on Instagram, showcasing her breezy getaway. Her sojourn also included relishing exotic dishes and sipping on coconut water. Her caption read, “Wat errrr feelin.”

Phuket, bestowed with the beauty of swaying palm trees, sparkling beaches, glistening waters and a vibrant nightlife, is a must-visit. The destination is a haven for those seeking adventure, offering a myriad of aquatic activities. If you are also planning a Phuket vacation then we have got you covered.

Top 5 Luxury Properties To Stay In Phuket

1. Twinpalms MontAzure Phuket Resort

This 5-star resort screams lavishness, offering tourists sprawling suites, vibrant beach clubs and upscale restaurants. Besides spacious suites and penthouses, the accommodation is equipped with private rooftop pools and a sunbathing area. Jungle-clad mountain views and pristine beach vistas will make your stay worthwhile.

2. Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas

Does the name ring a bell? Well, it is the same villa shown in the popular series The White Lotus season 3. Once you enter the premises, you will feel one with nature. A myriad of flora and fauna welcome you, almost like a secluded sanctuary. These Thai-style villas come with a private pool, sun deck, and an al fresco bathtub.

3. Trisara

The road leading to Trisara boasts of lush greenery. A refreshing fragrance of jasmine and frangipani will engulf you once you step inside the grand resort. And if that was not enough, these hideaway villas feature dreamy infinity pools that blend seamlessly into the ocean. Bonus: Sloungers on a parasol-shaded deck.

4. Amanpuri

Midnight-blue pools and a dramatic stairway leading to a semi-private beach make up for a wonderful stay. Miniature Thai temples positioned on the polished, teakwood pavilions emanate absolute spiritual vibes. Tourists can also indulge in relaxing spa sessions.

5. Aleenta Phuket-Phang Nga Resort & Spa

Away from the bustling Phuket crowd is a resort dotted with palm trees and all-white beachside villas. Fun activities like T-shirt tie-dyeing can engage your little ones. The dining options are equally fancy, offering authentic dishes.

Top 5 Luxurious Activities To Do In Phuket

1. Private Yacht to Phang Nga Bay

Sail through the emerald waters of the Andaman Sea, witnessing Phuket in an opulent way. Click pictures of the majestic limestone karsts of Phang Nga Bay and the surrounding islands. The service can be personalised with water-based activities and gourmet meals.

2. Helicopter Tour

Make your Phuket vacation unforgettable by booking a helicopter ride. Soar above iconic sites like the Big Buddha statue, Phang Nga Bay and Phi Phi Islands, feeling as if you are on top of the world.

3. Shop Designer Labels

For an exotic shopping experience, head to Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong or the Central Phuket Floresta. Here you can buy anything from high-end cosmetics, designer brands, custom-made jewellery and handcrafted souvenirs.

4. Spa

A Phuket trip is incomplete without a world-class spa session. Indulge in holistic healing rituals, rejuvenating massages, Ayurvedic treatments and aromatherapy baths infused with modern wellness techniques for a super-luxurious experience.

5. Thai Cooking Class

Love cooking? Then what's stopping you from taking a private cooking session with a master Thai chef? Learn how to make offbeat dishes like the perfect green curry or mango sticky rice, followed by a tasting session.