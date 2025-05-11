Miss World 2025: 72nd Miss World Pageant Kicks Off In Hyderabad With Culture Taking Centre Stage

The 72nd Miss World pageant has officially kicked started on Saturday, May 11, 2025 evening. The Miss World 2025 inaugural event was held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad with a grand opening ceremony, in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy.

Miss India Nandini Gupta walked into the event with the Indian national flag held in her hands. This was followed by all the Miss World contestants walking in holding their respective countries' national flags.

The event began with the tunes of the Telangana's state song "Jaya Jaya He Telangana" being echoed across the venue. This was followed by a spectacular Perini dance performance.

But what was most breathtaking were the attires of Miss World pageant contestants. Adorned in the most exquisite expressions from their native cultures, the contestants showcased the most elegant ensembles imaginable. Each garment was a masterpiece that was crafted with the most intricate detailing, that represented the richest heritage of their homeland. With unmatched extravagance, the fabrics' shimmer and silhouettes captivated the audiences, and the artistry dazzled the onlookers.

In a parade of the most splendid grandeur, they moved with regal grace, that transformed the stage into a living mosaic of global beauty. From the most radiant colors to the finest craftsmanship, every element of their attires told a story of national pride, identity, and timeless tradition woven into one.

