Inside Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova's Telangana Trip With Temple Visits And More

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova has embarked on a Telangana tour. Reason? The 72nd beauty pageant will be held in Hyderabad this year. But before attending the pre-event press conference, Krystyna couldn't stop herself from exploring the city. On Instagram, she dropped a series of pictures from her spiritual time at the majestic Yadagiri Gutta temple. She picked a red-hued saree teamed with a golden blouse and pearl jewellery. The diva was seen taking part in various puja rituals.

Startled by the temple's divine beauty, Krystyna expressed her joy and peaceful experience in the note alongside the pictures. The Czech model wrote, “What a day exploring Telangana! Not only did I have the chance to wear a sari for the first time, but I also visited the Yadagiri Gutta temple. Getting to know different cultures is my favourite, it opens our hearts and minds, showing us the beauty in diversity.”

Did Krystyna Pyszkova's day tour to the iconic temple in Telangana leave you wanting a trip to the state? Here are 5 must-things-to-do in Telangana

1. Visit the majestic historical places

The world-famous landmark of the place, Charminar, holds a deep meaning. You can get to know about the different directions of the road depicted on the 56-meter-high four columns. Additionally, history lovers should visit popular museums like the Salar Jung Museum, B.M. Birla Science Center, Golkonda Fort, The Nizam's Museum, and Sudha Car Museum. You will soon be transported to the eras, revealing the rich heritage, culture and more about the past of the place.

2. Dive into the cultural centres

These places are also noted for their wealth and renowned historical structures like the Ramappa Temple (UNESCO World Heritage Site), the Thousand Pillar Temple, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Falaknuma Palace, Chowmahalla Palace, the Warangal Fort, Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Thousand Pillar Temple and the Bhongir Fort.

3. Enjoy film shooting

You can visit Amusement & Theme Parks like Ramoji Film City. These places are hugely utilised for South Indian film shootings, and you can learn how filmmakers, cast and crew go through various challenging works to make such beautiful movies.

4. Relish Telangana's special food

You can indulge in popular curry dishes (known as Koora) like Boti (derived from mutton) and Phunti Koora, made out of Red Sorrel leaves, then Potlakaya pulusu or snake gourd stew, which is one of the daily staple dishes over there. And if you visit during Eid, don't forget to enjoy Haleem from various shops near the Charminar.

5. Buy souvenirs

Telangana is famous for its bronze castings, minarets and handicrafts. You can collect some for your friends, family and even keep some for yourself as a good memory from the trip.

