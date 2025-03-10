This American Man Knits Global Landmarks Onto Sweaters To Match His Travel Destinations

Sam Barsky, a 43-year-old Baltimore resident recently went viral for his ability to stitch himself into his surroundings. Sam knits short and long sleeved sweaters featuring famous sites like Times Square and the Golden Gate Bridge and then visits these spots to take selfies while wearing the same sweater.

The man has knitted 150 site-specific sweaters and been to 100 of these tourist spots in the last 18 years, including the Western Wall in Israel, Stonehenge in England, and Niagara Falls in Canada.

Sam's need to integrate himself into his surroundings stems from a life-changing event that occurred in 1999, when he gave up on his dream of becoming a nurse due to health concerns. Encouraged by the employees of a nearby yarn store, Sam quickly transformed his simple therapeutic hobby of knitting into a brand-new artistic medium.

Soon, he was taking pictures of himself, standing in front of an aquarium with a knitted slither of anemones on his chest and posing in a flush of flowering cherry trees that seemed to have spun themselves from the orchard.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sam said, "I started when I was studying nursing but then I ended up dropping out. I enjoy travelling, I think 'Wow, inspiration for future sweaters'."

He added, "Knitting is my full-time job. I freehand things like frogger, holidays, outer space, a deck of cards and 145 sweaters."

Sam Barsky takes around a month to complete each sweater. His long-term goal is to knit at least one sweater that represents each of the 50 states of America and features a famous monument, such as the Liberty Bell, the Grand Canyon, the Space Needle, or Mount Rushmore.

He also intends to include global landmarks like Machu Picchu, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the Sydney Opera House in his sweater collection.

