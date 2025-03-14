Chunky Panday's Beach Days And Giant Tortoise Visit On The "Island Paradise" Of Seychelles

Chunky Panday and his family recently escaped to the serene beaches of Seychelles for a rejuvenating vacation. Known for its crystal-clear waters and lush greenery, it proved to be the perfect getaway for the Bollywood actor and his loved ones.

Chunky, his wife Bhavana, and their daughters, Ananya and Rysa, embraced the island life with enthusiasm. Mornings began with long strolls along the powdery white sands of Anse Lazio Beach, where the Panday family soaked in the golden sunrise.

Ananya, a social media star in her own right, shared glimpses of their escapades; from snorkeling in the turquoise waters to savouring fresh seafood at quaint beachside cafes.

One highlight of their trip was their visit to Desroches Island, famous for its stunning granite boulders and tranquil beaches. The family relished swimming in secluded coves and spotting vibrant marine life.

In the evenings, they gathered for relaxed dinners by the shore, savoring local Creole cuisine while the ocean breeze swept through. Chunky's infectious energy kept spirits high as the family laughed over shared memories and beachside bonfires.

Reflecting on the trip, Chunky later described Seychelles as an "island Paradise," praising its pristine beauty and calm atmosphere. The Panday family's Seychelles holiday wasn't just a break from the bustling Bollywood scene; it was a cherished time of togetherness, laughter, and unforgettable island adventures.

