Like Ananya Panday, Here Are 5 Things To Do On Your Family Trip To Seychelles

Ananya Panday is having her time with her family vacationing in Seychelles. The star, who is quite active on social media, recently shared snippets from her vacation, and we are loving her playful, fun travel pictures. In the photos, we can see Ananya enjoying the beauty of Seychelles while exploring different beaches. If, like Ananya, you too wish to have a family trip there, here are all the fun things to do in Seychelles.

Indulge In Scuba Diving And Snorkelling

For adventure lovers, two of the best attractions in Seychelles are scuba diving and snorkelling. Due to the spectacular topography of sprawling coral reefs, marine walls, and ravines, the northern island region is said to be an ideal place for scuba. The island of Mahe has some amazing snorkelling spots that you just can't miss.

Go For A Trail In Mahe Island

People who love hiking and trekking, Seychelles has a lot to offer you. One must go for the Copolia Trail on Mahe Island. It offers jaw-dropping views of the island. Its sparkling white sand beaches and crystal blue Indian Ocean add to the beauty. Walking up this trail is one of the top things to do in Seychelles.

Visit Valle De Mai

Valle de Mai is another must-visit spot when in Seychelles. This is a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and one of the rarest places on Earth where the coco de mer palm grows in its natural form. It is also a birdwatcher's paradise, here, you can spot the endangered Seychelles bulbul, the lovely blue pigeon, and the endangered black parrot.

Do Island hopping

Seychelles is home to 115 picturesque islands, and exploring the islands is one of the best things to do in Seychelles. The island tours include exploring the luxuriant vegetation, biodiversity, mountain ranges, and sparkling beaches and shores.

Take A Helicopter Ride

Island hopping is fun, but do you know what is even more thrilling? It's a helicopter ride over the island; this is one of the best ways to get the best of the heavenly archipelago by taking a tour over the pristine islands in the Indian Ocean.

