Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Panday Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In A Delightful Black Fringe Cutout Dress

Ananya Panday's sister, Rysa Panday, turned 21 on March 10 and celebrated her special day with her family in the picturesque landscapes of Seychelles. For the occasion, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's younger daughter stunned in a black cutout dress from the Baobab collection by the Middle Eastern luxury brand Ounass. The strapless maxi dress featured chic side cutouts and fringe detailing. Structured with boning and finished with Baobab's signature accent, the black ensemble featured an elegant, modern silhouette.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Rysa paired her look with a sleek silver-hued watch on one wrist and a delicate bracelet on the other. As for makeup, she embraced a natural, sun-kissed glow, complemented by subtle eyeliner and glossy lipstick. She completed her look with middle-parted, messy waves.

Rysa Panday has effortlessly followed in the stylish footsteps of her mother, Bhavana and sister, Ananya. Previously, in Bhavana's Women's Day post from Seychelles, Rysa stunned in contemporary beachwear looks that exuded elegance.

In the opening frame, Rysa was seen in a Chamie Metallic Khaki dress from the brand Flook. The long-sleeved mini dress featured a plunging neckline with gold trim and a shimmering metallic finish. She elevated her look with over-the-knee boots. For makeup, Rysa kept it subtle with glossy lips and lightly blushed cheeks. A sleek black sling bag added the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.

In November 2024, Rysa made a dazzling debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. For the prestigious event, she graced the occasion in a stunning Elie Saab gown and looked no less than a modern-day princess.

The exquisite outfit featured an off-shoulder floral cutout neckline and a voluminous skirt that flowed into a dramatic trail. Keeping her accessories minimal, Rysa opted for a pair of diamond earrings. Her dewy makeup added a radiant glow, while her middle-parted wavy locks cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders.

