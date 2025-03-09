Ananya Panday Turns To A Beach Day Classic For Her Seychelles Vacation In A Chic Swim Set

Ananya Panday has mastered the art of holiday dressing.

Her outings are often a fashionable one and so are her vacations. And her latest look is just another fashion wonder worth taking notes from.

Currently having the best time in Seychelles, the actress is delivering inspiration for our next escapade. From acing beachside barbie to keeping it chic in minimal bikinis, her vacay wardrobe is worth taking notes from.

This time, she had a fresh take on beach fashion in a simple yet statement-making ivory bikini. She ditched burst of colours to make heads turn in this minimal hue. Her vacation wardrobe is definitely the one to lookout for. There's absolutely nothing a fuss-free bikini cannot fix and Ananya Panday is making the case for the same.

