Ananya Panday Aces A Covergirl Look In Arched Brows, Bitten Lips And A Sleek Ornamental Bun

Ananya Panday is the newest cover star for Vogue India's March and April 2025 edition. The CTRL actress has another feather added to her hat by being a complete slayer on the glam front apart from delivering back-to-back hits.

Also Read: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Ananya Panday In The Trendiest Shirt Dress Of All

Ananya Panday was a vision to behold in one of the many looks she has sported as the cover girl for Vogue India due to being the most relatable and fan favourite Gen Z Bollywood star. The 26-year-old actress dolled up in a less is more makeup look with her fresh and freckled skin acting as the perfect base to bold and feathered black eyebrows, a generous coat of mascara for wispy eyelashes, and a bitten lip look featuring a strawberry pink lip tint. Celebrity makeup artist, Riddhima Sharma was the force behind this clean girl beauty look.

If Ananya was winning big time on the beauty front, how could she stay far behind in the tresses department. Hair stylist, Umang Thapa styled Ananya's tresses into a sleek knotted bun secured behind her head. Then came the princess moment wherein Ananya wore a diamond encrusted tiara like hair accessory to finish off the look to perfection.

Ananya Panday's beauty game scored big on the glam front.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Gets Her Love For Glitter From Birthday Girl Mom Bhavana Pandey