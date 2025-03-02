Ananya Panday Stuns In A Satin Bodycon Dress Worth Rs 183,688 For Her "Evening In Melbourne"

Ananya Panday always makes sure to slay her way through her fashionable moments with back-to-back stunning outfits. From red carpet looks to glamorous events, the star never fails to turn heads with her impeccable style.

Recently, the star went to Melbourne to attend an event, and her outfit for the night was worth the appreciation. For an event, Ananya picked a simple yet subtle Bdycon dress from the shelves of Rasario, worth Rs 183,688. The grey satin bodycon dress came with a black velvet front and featured a risqué neckline pulled to the back, giving it a backless look. The deep plunging neckline accentuated her curves just fine. The dress also came with an additional cutout under the bust, and the small bow on the bodice added more drama to her look. The satin skirt came with delicate pleats, and the front thigh-high slit made the dress even more enchanting. Ananya's dress was an ideal dress of modern style and elegance and worked as an ideal inspiration for cocktail nights.

The star accessorised her look with a pair of Sarovski diamond studs and a bracelet. For her makeup, the star went with her signature subtle glam makeup, with lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery smokey lids, winged liner, neatly done brows, and pink glossy lips. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the star finished her look by keeping her wavy tresses all open, cascading down the back.

