Ananya Panday's Effortless Beach Style In A White Top And Printed Skirt Is Tailor Made For Summer

For Ananya Panday, it is another day, another chic style.

The actress is currently having a relaxing vacation in Seychelles and while she is at it, she is making sure to keep up with her style game.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Turns To A Beach Day Classic For Her Seychelles Vacation In A Chic Swim Set

In another Instagram post, the actress yet again treated us to her best fashion. She continued her beach style streak with another breezy look that seems the best way to get through the hot summer days. She made the sunset look even prettier with her frame.

She opted for a simple yet chic white tank top and paired it with a printed blue skirt that came with swirl pattern and a white and green contrast. She looked radiant as she was all smiles. Her statement jewels were a perfect addition to her look that simply added an extra edge. With her classic signature glam, fresh tinted cheeks and glossy lips, Ananya's beach look was made to be bookmarked for summer.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Stuns In A Satin Bodycon Dress Worth Rs 183,688 For Her "Evening In Melbourne"

Take cues from Ananya Panday to elevate your vacay wardrobe.