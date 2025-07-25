Want To Work By The Beach? Seychelles Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa For Under Rs 5000

If you have always wished to live in a country that is filled with picturesque landscapes, Seychelles offers a Workation Retreat Program that allows you to live and stay there for a year. You can apply for it if you are a remote worker.

Seychelles may be the smallest country in Africa as well as the least populated but it is also considered one of the one of the most beautiful island destinations in the world.

What Is The Seychelles' Workcation Retreat Program?

Also known as the Digital Nomad Visa, the Seychelles' Workcation Retreat Program is a program that allows remote workers to live and work in Seychelles for up to one year. This program targets remote workers, whether self-employed or employed by a foreign company. It offers a 12 month stay with a possibility of a 6-month extension.

ALSO READ: Want To Live And Work In New Zealand? A Visitor Visa Can Help You Do That For Rs 22,000

Who Can Apply

You must be working for a company remotely outside Seychelles or run a business registered abroad

You must have proof of income to support yourself during your stay

Have health insurance covering you in Seychelles

Documents Required

A valid passport

An employment letter if you are an employee

Proof of your employment

Submit your business registration documents if you are a business owner

Proof of accommodation

Proof of financial means. You need at least

Recent bank statements to show stable financial means

Travel insurance

Return or onward flight ticket

Criminal record clearance or certificate of good conduct

How To Apply

Prepare all the required documents.

Apply for the Visitors Workation Permit (VWP) online.

Complete the Seychelles e-Border Health Travel Authorization form.

Pay the processing fee, which is 45 euros or 743.97 seychelles rupees (Rs 4,566).

Wait for approval and keep confirmation documents handy while travelling.

ALSO READ: Spain Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa For Rs 8,000 But There Is One Rule You Must Follow