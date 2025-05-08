India To Host Miss World Pageant Back-To-Back For The First Time Ever

For the first time outside the United Kingdom, India is hosting the Miss World pageant for two consecutive years. In 2024, it was hosted in Mumbai and the upcoming 2025 edition is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad. The grand finale is set to take place on May 31, 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Centre.

India first hosted the Miss World pageant back in the year 1996 in Bengaluru. With the current back-to-back editions, India has become the only country after the UK to host this prestigious event in successive years since its inception in 1951.

India's six Miss World winners..

Reita Faria (1966, Maharashtra) Aishwarya Rai (1994, Karnataka) Diana Hayden (1997, Telangana) Yukta Mookhey (1999, Maharashtra) Priyanka Chopra (2000, Jharkhand) Manushi Chhillar (2017, Haryana)

This year, Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is representing India at the Miss World 2025 pageant. Her participation continues the country's legacy of combining beauty, intellect, and purpose on the global stage.

India's back-to-back hosting of Miss World reflects its growing stature in the global beauty and events industry, as well as its cultural vibrancy and world-class infrastructure.

