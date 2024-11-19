Egypt's Logina Salah Won Hearts As The First Miss Universe Contestant With Vitiligo

At the Miss Universe 2024, Egypt's Logina Salah made history. Not because she won the crown but because she won the hearts of everyone present. She broke the stereotype that beauty pageant queens and shows carry of promoting conventional perfection. She became the first-ever contestant with vitiligo to compete in Miss Universe. Vitiligo is a skin condition where pale to white patches begin to appear on the skin's surface. The patches are a result of the skin cells that give the pigment to the skin to stop functioning. In a further historic move, Logina Salah also became the first Egyptian contestant to make it to the top 30 in the pageant's 73-year history, marking a significant milestone for her country. By doing so, Logina not only redefined traditional beauty standards but also fostered a conversation about inclusivity, demonstrating that true beauty goes beyond physical appearance.

Also Read: Denmark's Kjaer Theilvig Sparkled In A Shimmering Strapless Gown To Win The Miss Universe 2024 Crown

Thanking her 1.8 million Instagram family, Logina Salah wrote, “WE MADE HISTORY. I am beyond thrilled and incredibly proud to see Egypt make it to the semi-finals of Miss Universe! This is the result of unwavering dedication, hard work, and a mindset that always strives for greatness. We've put Egypt back on the pageantry map, and this is just the beginning! With determination and a positive outlook, anything is possible. Thank you all for your amazing love and support together we're proving that the sky truly has no limits. Onward and upwards.”

Logina Salah's historic achievement at Miss Universe 2024 brings to mind the trailblazing journey of Winnie Harlow, a Canadian model and activist who also has vitiligo. Winnie rose to fame after her appearance on America's Next Top Model in 2014 and went on to become the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

As a groundbreaking figure in the fashion industry, Winnie Harlow has collaborated with iconic brands like Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Swarovski, Nike, Puma and MAC, among others and graced the covers of numerous prestigious magazines. Beyond her impressive modelling career, she has been a powerful advocate for diversity and inclusion, using her platform to raise awareness about vitiligo and inspire self-confidence in others.

Also Read: Rhea Singha's Miss Universe India 2024 Crowning Glory Was In A Champagne Gold Gown