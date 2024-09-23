Advertisement

Rhea Singha's Miss Universe India 2024 Crowning Glory Was In A Champagne Gold Gown

Rhea Singha gears up for the Miss Universe beauty pageant after her winning moment in champagne gold

Read Time: 2 mins
Rhea Singha's Miss Universe India 2024 Crowning Glory Was In A Champagne Gold Gown
Rhea Singha was a shining star in champagne gold to receive the crown of Miss Universe India

Rhea Singha's crowning moment at the Miss Universe India pageant will be remembered for more than just her poised answers and radiant personality. The young beauty queen turned heads in a stunning champagne gold gown that instantly placed her in the fashion spotlight. The intricately sequinned dress, which caught the light with every step was befitting for a pageant queen quite like herself. The dress with its long, linear design also had a blush pink satin train that was intended to match the ruffled wrist cuffs. In case the sequins on the gown weren't enough, her gown also had rhinestones embellished on the neckline to sparkle extra bright with the crown atop. The model-turned-pageant queen walked with effortless ease and shone bright not just with her effervescent personality and smile but with her gorgeous gown too. 

Also Read: Shweta Sharda's Viral Walk Is The Talk With Flips And Twirls Dressed In A Molten Gold Swimsuit

Instagram/@missuniverseindiaorg

Rhea Singha at the Miss Universe India 2024 pageant
Photo Credit: Instagram/@missuniverseindiaorg

Her accessories, minimal but striking, enhanced the elegance of the gown. A pair of delicate diamond drop earrings and a sleek bracelet allowed the gown to shine as the centrepiece. With her hair styled in soft, romantic waves cascading down her shoulders and makeup that included warm tones for the skin and the eyes and a touch of nude-toned gloss on the lips, Singha's look was one of effortless glamour.

Rhea Singha at the Miss Universe India 2024 pageant

Rhea Singha at the Miss Universe India 2024 pageant
Photo Credit: Instagram/@missuniverseindiaorg

It's clear that Rhea Singha is not only a beauty queen but a fashion force to watch out for as she begins her journey to Miss Universe.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's Black Gown Gives Us A Stunning Surprise

Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India, Golden Gown
NDTV News
