Bigg Boss 16: 'I Feel So Free,' Says Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia After Eviction

TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was evicted fromBigg Boss 16 after a surprise elimination round on Monday. The ex-contestant shared a video on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards her fans for always supporting her throughout the bumpy journey. In the video Nimrit says, "Guys, I am so so excited. I feel so free. I feel so proud of not just myself but all of you and I can't begin to start thanking you guys. Like I am seeing so much of love, so much that you all have done and I truly wanna say that this journey would not have been possible without any of you".

"I don't know how much time do I need to spend, I am ready to spend all my time reaching out to each one of you and thank you from the core and bottom of my heart. Because if I could make it to the top six and if I could make this journey so memorable, so beautiful, it's all because of you guys."

Lastly, she added, "I know that it has been a tough ride but I know that you kept me in your prayers. Every time I felt low, I found the energy within myself and the fire within myself to bounce back and it was always when I thought of all the love, all the support that you guys were pouring. So, I just wanna say, thank you, thank you guys. I love you guys so so much. It's been a great ride. I just wanna say that this is just the beginning".

In the caption she wrote, "Thanks to all the fans for all the love and support throughout this journey and as I said, IT IS JUST A BEGINNING."

Talking to ETimes about her eviction, Nimrit said, "If I had to speak of whether I deserved to be there, I know I did. There are people like Shalin and Archana who are still inside the house. It is a reality show, and we must emphasis real people. So, yes, it was a little disappointing, but I guess that's the nature of the show. In the above video,The Choti Sarrdaarni actress is wearing an off-white co-ord set and statement earrings.

The actress was given a warm welcome by her family and Sumbul Touqeer, who was evicted 2 days before her elimination. Nimrit wrote on her Instagram Story., " Namya and Sumbya Reunion #Nimsun, Haq Se Mandali End tak Mandali.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's journey in theBigg Boss 16 house started on October 2. The actress competed in the game for more than three months, and just before the finale, she got evicted bringing her journey to the end.

Look at her entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house grooving with Salman Khan on the track Aithe AA from the movie Bhaarat.

For the first time in the history of this show, Bigg Boss 16 allowed viewers to enter the house and cast a vote for their favourite contestants just before finale week. With her eviction remaining five contestants are, MC Stan, Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot.

The Bigg Boss 16 final will take place in the second week of February. Let's see which contestant will take the trophy home this year.