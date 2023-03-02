Kashmera Shah On Viral Kiss With Husband Abhishek Krushna: 'I Was PDA-Starved'

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek together in a picture.

Kashmera Shah is no stranger to media attention and scrutiny. The actress recently made headlines for kissing her husband, actor Krushna Abhishek at a party. A video of the couple's PDA at the party thrown for Bigg Boss 16 contestants soon went viral on social media. Now, Kashmera has opened up about why she chose to indulge in PDA with her husband in front of the media. Speaking to ETimes, Kashmera candidly confessed that she was “PDA starved”. The actress also denied rumours that she was drunk and explained that she was, in fact, jetlagged after returning from Los Angeles, USA.

Kashmera Shah was quoted as saying, “Yes, I know people thought I was heavily drunk and therefore could not stand properly. The real reason was I was jetlagged. I had just returned from LA, reached home and then went to the party, so I could barely stand. I did have a glass of wine so if that made me tipsy, I wouldn't know.”

Speaking about the kiss with Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah said, “ Yes, I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. It was almost 3 weeks and I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved and that's why I kissed Krushna at the party publicly. I was also missing my kids,” adding that the family is soon planning another holiday to LA.

The now-viral video shows Kashmera Shah posing for the paparazzi at the door of the party venue when Krushna Abhishek asks her to rejoin the party. Instead, Kashmera pulls Krushna into the frame and gives me several kisses. The video also ends with Kashmera showering her affection for Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Watch the video here:

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek are regular fixtures on each other's social media timelines. For instance, on the occasion of Valentine's Day last month, Kashmera shared a video montage of images of the couple and their kids. She also added a sweet caption that says: “Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life, Krushna. Thank you for loving me and letting me be the person I am. Love you for these mad beautiful babies. Love ya now and forever.”

Here are some other loved-up posts of the couple:

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek have been married since 2013.

