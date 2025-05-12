"Never Stopped Govinda From Meeting Krushna," Says Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have made headlines for years due to their family feud. While the two finally ended their differences last year, there were still tensions within the family. In the past, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, had said that neither Krushna nor his wife, Kashmera Shah, had apologised to her.

Now, in an interesting twist, Sunita recently shared that she still “loves” Krushna and never stopped him from meeting Govinda.

In an interview with Times Now, Sunita Ahuja said, "I have been very protective and possessive of Govinda. Everything has its time. I still love Krushna Abhishek a lot. I have raised him. Even if he says good or bad things about me, I never stopped Govinda from meeting Krushna. Who am I to stop him? Krushna's mother raised Govinda, and I did the same for Krushna and Arti.”

Govinda's wife also spoke about her bond with Krushna Abhishek's sister, actress Arti Singh.

"I still talk to Arti. I didn't attend her wedding. However, she came to our house to tie a rakhi to my son, Yash. I speak to Arti-I have no issues with anyone. When a woman grows older, she becomes busy with her own life. She doesn't have time for fights and other issues. I'm now busy with my children," Sunita Ahuja added.

FYI: Arti Singh got married to Dipak Chauhan in April last year. Their wedding was attended by Govinda and his son Yashvardan Ahuja. Sunita Ahuja was MIA from the event.

The feud between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda ended in October last year when Govinda suffered a gunshot wound. After hearing about the incident, Krushna went to visit his uncle at his home. It was the first time in seven years that he had been there.

After the visit, Krushna shared that everything was fine between the families. He also mentioned that he couldn't meet Sunita Ahuja as she was “busy.” Read all about it here.

After the visit, Sunita Ahuja shared that neither Krushna nor Kashmera had apologised to her.

“Dono (Krushna and Kashmera) ne apologise nahi kiya, so how can I forgive? Krushna apologised to Govinda on Kapil's (Sharma) show but not to me. Kashmera came the first day to visit Govinda in the hospital, but once I came, I didn't see her around, so we never met," Govinda's wife told Hindustan Times.

For those who might not know, the tension between Govinda and Krushna dates back to 2016 when Govinda did not appreciate one of Krushna's jokes, which he felt was disrespectful. The superstar did not hold back and publicly called out his nephew for it.

Govinda's wife, Sunita, also cut ties with Krushna and his wife, Kashmera, accusing them of disrespect and bad behaviour. Since then, the two families have kept their distance. But things took a turn in April this year when Govinda made an appearance at Krushna's sister, Arti Singh's wedding in Mumbai.