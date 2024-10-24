Krushna Abhishek Visited Uncle Govinda's Home First In 7 Years: "Felt Like I Had Completed Half A <i>Vanvaas</i>"

Actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have finally ended their 7-year-long feud. This comes after Govinda was hospitalised earlier this month after being involved in a shooting accident. Krushna, who was on a professional tour in Australia at that time, recently arrived in India and visited his uncle Govinda at his home. In an interview, Krushna revealed that this was his first visit to Govinda's house in 7 years. “I was in Australia when I heard about Chi Chi Mama's accident. As soon as I returned to India, I visited mama at his home — for the first time in seven years. It felt like I had completed half a vanvaas. He's recovering well. I spent about an hour with him and met Nammo (Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja) after seven long years. It was such an emotional moment; I just hugged her,” Krushna Abhishek told Times of India.

Confirming his reconciliation with Govinda, Krushna Abhishek added, “We laughed, joked, and reminisced about old times. It felt just like before. All those years I spent living with mama and mami (Sunita) in their home flashed before my eyes. Ab sab issues resolve ho gaye hai, sab gile shikve dur ho gaye hain. (Everything is resolved now, all grudges are gone). I am glad there was no mention of the past and that's how families are. There can be misunderstandings, but nothing can keep us apart for long.”

Krushna revealed that while he didn't get to meet Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja during this visit, he will meet her later. “I couldn't meet mami as she was busy, but honestly, I was a bit scared to face her because I knew she would scold me (laughs!). Par aapse nasamjhi mein kuch galti ho jaaye toh badon ki daant sunne ke liye bhi taiyyar rehna chahiye. (But if you commit some mistake due to your ignorance, then you should be ready to listen to the scolding of the elders),” he added.

The tensions between the two families flared up after Govinda publicly voiced his displeasure with his nephew's humour and jokes made at his expense. Govinda's wife Sunita also distanced herself from Krushna and his wife Kashmera, alleging disrespect and misbehaviour. Since then, the two families have avoided each other until this year in April when Govinda and his son Yashvardhan attended Krushna's sister Arti Singh's wedding in Mumbai.