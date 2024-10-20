When Govinda "Mercilessly" Compared Wife Sunita With Neelam Kothari - "Would Tell Her To Learn From Her"

Govinda and his wife Sunita have been married for over 40 years now. Sunita married the superstar when she was just 18 years old, and they have two children together - Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. However, the marriage had its rough patches too. During a 1990 interview, Govinda got candid about that phase in his life and opened up about how he was "merciless" with Sunita, whom he had married in a secret ceremony. But the marriage got in trouble because of Govinda's love for his co-star Neelam Kothari.

"I couldn't stop praising her (Neelam). To my friends, to my family. Even to Sunita, to whom I was committed. I would tell Sunita to change herself and become like Neelam. I would tell her to learn from her. I was merciless. Sunita would get irritated. She would tell me, 'You fell in love with me because of what I am, don't ever try to change me'. But I was so confused. I didn't know what to own," he confessed.

On his love for Neelam, Govinda said, "Neelam is the kind of woman any man would have lost his heart to. I lost mine."

Govinda had also revealed that he never had plans of getting serious with Sunita and he was only "looking for a girl to go around with." "At that point in time, I met Sunita. I admit that my involvement with her was a totally calculated move on my part. And I paid a heavy price for it," Govinda shared.

Meanwhile, Neelam married UK-based businessman Rishi Sethia in 2000 and divorced shortly after. Recently she opened up about her ex-husband on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives season 3. Recalling details of how hostile her marriage got, she said, "I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and don't drink. I was fine with everything, but changing my identity, that is something I was not okay with."

Neelam married Samir Soni in 201, and in 2013, the couple adopted their daughter Ahana together.

