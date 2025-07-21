Indian-Origin Couple Arrested In $4 Million Real Estate Scam In US: "Most Prolific Fraudsters"

A high-profile Indian-origin couple in North Texas, known for their glamorous public appearances and Bollywood-style performances, has been arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar real estate fraud case. According to authorities, Sidhartha "Sammy" Mukherjee and his wife Sunita allegedly convinced over 100 investors to part with at least $4 million (approximately ₹33 crore) by promising investments in non-existent real estate projects, CBS News reported.

The couple's elaborate scheme has left many victims in financial distress. Prosecutors say the couple led a glamorous life to gain people's trust, hosting charity events and presenting themselves as successful businesspeople. However, their public image was just a facade to cover up their illicit activities.

The Multimillion-dollar Fraud

The alleged victims claimed they were deceived into investing in what they thought were legitimate real estate deals, lured by the promise of high returns. However, suspicions arose when dividend checks began to bounce. One alleged victim, Seshu Madabhushi, lamented that he should have been more vigilant in asking questions, but never suspected the extent of the deceit.

"They will make you believe that they are very successful businesspeople. But they will take every single penny you have," said Terry Parvaga, another fraud victim.

Initially, several police departments dismissed the complaints as civil disputes. However, Euless Police Detective Brian Brennan, an experienced white-collar crime investigator, took on the case after a couple approached him in 2024, claiming they had lost $325,000 in the alleged scheme.

How was the scam exposed?

Multiple investors accused the Mukherjees of providing fake remodelling contracts and invoices from the Dallas Housing Authority to convince them to invest in supposedly lucrative projects. However, when Detective Brennan contacted the DHA, he found that no such projects existed. According to the affidavit, the Mukherjees allegedly used forged documents, including paperwork, receipts, and email correspondence, to deceive investors.

Investigators believe this forgery was not limited to one deal. The case has since expanded, with the FBI involved, and forensic accountants estimating victim losses to exceed $4 million, affecting 20 confirmed and over 100 potential victims. The couple has now been arrested and is currently being held at a detention facility in the US.

The Mukherjees' alleged deception extended beyond real estate, involving a fake company and fictitious employees to obtain a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan. Investigators found that the couple submitted false payroll forms and misrepresented the purpose of the funds. They also allegedly scammed elderly individuals by threatening them with arrest and convincing them to send money to law enforcement.

Detective Brennan described Sammy Mukherjee as "probably the most prolific fraudster" he had seen in his 23-year career. "Tentacles going in all different directions", he remarked.

What happens next?

Sammy and Sunita Mukherjee face serious charges, including first-degree felony theft, which carries a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison if convicted. After posting a $500,000 bond, Sammy Mukherjee was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being held at a detention facility near Fort Worth.

The couple, who allegedly came to the US from India seeking asylum, also has an unclear immigration status. Records show Sammy Mukherjee has outstanding fraud warrants in Mumbai. When previously contacted, Sammy Mukherjee denied allegations, claiming a coordinated effort to defame him due to jealousy.