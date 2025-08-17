Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Parekh Welcome Second Child, A Baby Girl. See Announcement Post

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

What's Happening

Nakuul Mehta recently announced the news on Instagram by sharing a series of heartwarming photos from the hospital.

In the first image, their son Sufi is seen cradling his newborn sister.

Another picture shows Nakuul gazing at his daughter, while the final shot features Jankee on a hospital bed, smiling as she poses for a selfie with Nakuul.

Announcing the arrival of his baby girl, Nakuul wrote, "She's here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025...Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it...@rasshi_ganeriwal".

Celebs Congratulate Nakuul-Jankee

Soon after the post was shared, congratulatory messages started pouring in from friends and colleagues.

Mini Mathur commented, "Oh this is beautiful !! Congratulations nakul & jankee!! How lucky is rumi to have sufi as big bro."

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Awwwww god bless...so happy for ur family. Many many congratulations". Shriya Saran added, "Sending you both lots and lots of love".

Tahira Kashyap commented, "Congratulations you both! What lovely names". Dia Mirza wrote, "So much love to all 4 of you".

Gajraj Rao penned, "A lot of love to all of you". Bharti Singh added, "Congratulations on Rumi's arrival."

Background

Nakuul and Jankee had revealed their second pregnancy in June this year. The couple, who got married on January 28, 2012, welcomed their first child, a son named Sufi, in 2021.

