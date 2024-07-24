Kashmera Shah's Wedding Anniversary Post For Her "Strength" Krushna Abhishek Is Everything

Happy wedding anniversary to Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek. The couple are celebrating 18 years of togetherness today (July 24). Making the day extra special, Kashmera shared a lovely selfie with her husband on Instagram. The picture shows Krushna wrapping his arms over his ladylove. Both of them are flashing million-dollar smiles at the camera. In her caption, Kashmera Shah wrote, “18 years together!!! My god and to think 18 years ago people said we would not last a month. The glue that keeps us together is your absolute love towards me and my absolute undying faith in you. Thank you for always being there, especially since the last few months when things have been so tough for me. People say I am the strength behind you but they have no idea how many times you have picked me up from rock bottom. To my strength and my love Krushna Abhishek. Happy Anniversary and many more to come.”

Reacting to the post, Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Love u”. Actress Jannat Zubair dropped red heart emojis. Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna posted a black heart. Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh wished the couple a “Happy anniversary”.

Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh also shared a special post for her brother and sister-in-law. She uploaded a picture of the couple in her Instagram Stories and wrote, “18 years and many many more to go Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek Being each other support. Best Friend.. Love. both cuddlers happy anniversary.”

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek had a blast at Arti Singh's wedding on April 25. Days after the marriage, Krushna's sister shared a carousel of fam-jam pictures on Instagram. “The special day with my most special people….my pillars,” Arti wrote in her caption.

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek got married in 2013. The couple welcomed their twin boys Krishaang and Rayaan in 2018.