Newlywed Arti Singh Shares Pics From Bridal Shower Hosted By Sister-In-Law Kashmera Shah

Arti shared this image. (courtesy: ArtiSingh)

Newlywed Arti Singh shared some new pictures from her pre-wedding festivities and we are not complaining at all. She shared pictures from the bridal shower her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah hosted for her. In the picures, she can be seen wearing a blue short dress. In a video posted, Arti can be seen having a fun time as she poses against a board on which Miss to Mrs is written. Thanking Kashmera Shah for playing a cordial hostess, Arti wrote, "Thank you @kashmera1 for lovely lovely bridal shower. For loving me and attending every person. My every friend who came. for showering so much love and attention. And also won't forget when u hugged me in vidai and said I won't cry coz u hv got such an amazing guy. U Wil always be happy and happy more then ever." Take a look at the post here:

Arti Singh has been actively sharing pictures from her wedding. A couple of days ago, Arti Singh shared some beautiful snapshots from her special day. In the first picture, Arti can be seen walking down the aisle while her brother Krushna Abhishek holds phoolon ki chadar. Arti shared picures from her saat phere and wedding rituals as well. For the wedding, Arti wore a pink saree and she completed her look with an elaborate head accessory. Actor and Govinda's niece Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in a grand ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Arti wrote, "Thank you Universe for bringing us together." Take a look:

Sharing their wedding pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "Mr and Mrs. Chauhan." Take a look:

Arti Singh's wedding was a star-studded affair. Govinda, who has had a strained relationship Krushna Abhishek (who is Arti's brother), also attended the wedding. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover, Mahira Sharma and Yuvika Chaudhary marked their presence as well.

Arti Singh featured in serials like Maayka, Grihasti, Udaan. She also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League 1, Bigg Boss 13. She made special appearances in shows like Santoshi Maa, Comedy Nights Bachao.