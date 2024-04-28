New Pics From Arti Singh And Dipak Chauhan's Wedding Album

Image instagrammed by Arti Singh. (courtesy: ArtiSingh)

Actor and Govinda's niece Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan last week in a grand ceremony. A few days after her wedding, the happy bride treated her Instafam to some new pictures. Needless to say, the pictures are absolutely stunning. Arti, who chose a traditional red lehenga for her wedding, can be seen posing adorably with Dipak in the pictures. In one click, Dipak can be seen kissing the new bride on her cheek and flower petals being showered upon them. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram feed, Arti wrote, "Mr and Mrs. Chauhan." Take a look:

Arti has been actively sharing pictures from her grand wedding. A day ago, Arti shared some picture-perfect shots, taken against the backdrop of their wedding venue. While Arti wore red, the groom chose white for the special day. Sharing the pictures, Arti wrote, "Two Souls, Two Hearts That Now Shall Beat As One." Take a look:

Arti also gave a sneak peek into her wedding look. Sharing some solo pictures of herself, Arti wrote, "I dreamt of a wedding, I dreamt of love, I dreamt of this day when I would be draped in red, When I would become yours, my Love." Take a look:

Arti Singh's wedding was a star-studded affair. Govinda, who has had a strained relationship Krushna Abhishek (who is Arti's brother) all these years, also attended the wedding. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover, Mahira Sharma and Yuvika Chaudhary attended the wedding.

Arti Singh featured in serials like Maayka, Grihasti, Udaan. She also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League 1, Bigg Boss 13. She made special appearances in shows like Santoshi Maa, Comedy Nights Bachao.