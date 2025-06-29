To Shefali Jariwala, An Emotional Tribute From Arti Singh: "We Made Plans Just A Week Back..."

Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala's sudden death on June 27 at the age of 42 has left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock.

Recently, Shefali's close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Arti Singh posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.

What's Happening

Arti shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. She posted a series of pictures and a video clip from their time on the reality show, as well as photos from her recent wedding festivities, which Shefali attended with her husband Parag Tyagi.

Arti wrote, "Just can't believe it. Till the time I saw you yesterday, I couldn't... We just met in the gym a week back and you said, 'Arti, tere liye bohot khushi hoti hai. Tu khush hai na? Sath mein cardio karenge.' We made plans just a week back. Whenever someone asked, 'Kis kis se aaj bhi baat karte ho?' I used to say 'SHEFU.' I never thought in my wildest dreams you would go."

She continued, "You were a crazy, super-happy child. You gave me love and blessings always. You never gossiped about anyone. Clean at heart. Why, why, why would God do this? I love you and will always love you."

Arti also recalled Shefali's presence on Bigg Boss 13, writing, "When you entered Bigg Boss, I couldn't take my eyes off you. Before your wedding, you'd call me every day like a sister, saying, 'Facial kara le, kaam bata.' You and Bhaiya (Parag Tyagi) were like real siblings to me. My heart goes out to Uncle and Aunty, it broke my soul to see them like that."

Expressing her sadness, she added, "Parag Bhaiya kept you and pampered you like a child. We will cry, we will mourn, but the family... they will suffer all their life. I don't want to say you've gone to heaven or a better place... This was not the time for you to go. You had to spread more smiles, more happiness, and more love."

She ended her message with, "You will always, always, always be my special friend. I know life is unpredictable, but we tend to forget that. I hate writing RIP. I pray you are happy, your soul is happy, and that your family gets the strength to endure. I love you, my SHEFU."

Background

Shefali was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, where she was declared dead on arrival. While initial reports suggested cardiac arrest, the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed.

Shefali rose to fame in 2002 with the hit music video Kaanta Laga and later appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), starring alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was also known for her participation in Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13, where she appeared with her husband Parag Tyagi.