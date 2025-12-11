Indian Girl In Coma After Crash In US, Community Mobilises To Help

A young Indian girl from San Jose remains in a coma after a devastating accident earlier this month, prompting an outpouring of support from community groups as her father struggles alone to navigate medical and legal challenges far from home.

Arti Singh, who was returning from a professional networking event, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road near her home on November 9.

She has remained unconscious since the collision and is undergoing intensive treatment at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Centre, where doctors have performed major surgeries to her neck and stomach to support her breathing and feeding, a media release said.

"My daughter is still not opening her eyes. I talk to her every day, hoping she can hear me. I have no one here - just her, and the hope that she will wake up," her father, Sumiran Singh, said.

Sitting continuously by her bedside, he added, "I don't know who he is. I don't know anything else. I just want answers," Singh said.

The San Jose Police Department said the collision was not a hit-and-run. However, the driver's identity has not been released, the media release said.

Singh said he was only informed that the driver was a man in his 50s and was uninsured at the time of the crash.

Police have provided no updates on his condition or potential charges, leaving the family frustrated by the lack of information.

It said Singh, who has no relatives or support network in the Bay Area, has struggled to cope with the cascading medical, logistical, and legal demands following the accident.

He does not have access to Arti's documents, devices, or personal belongings, which complicates communication and day-to-day decisions. Community supporters said language barriers and unfamiliar processes have made his situation even more precarious.

The Overseas Organisation for Better Bihar (O2B2), a community group active in Northern California, learned about the accident and immediately stepped in to support him.

"This is every parent's nightmare," a representative said. "Singh is alone here with no family support. Our community is doing everything possible to make sure he is not left to struggle in silence."

The group has been accompanying him to hospital meetings, offices, and agencies, while also launching a fundraising campaign to cover accommodation, transport, meals, and other basic needs.

"This situation is heartbreaking," an O2B2 spokesperson said. "Singh has no one here. No relatives. No support. When we met him, he didn't even know where he would sleep. We cannot let a father struggle alone in a foreign land while his daughter fights for her life. We are calling upon the Indian community in the Bay Area to step up to help Arti Singh and her father in whatever way possible."

Community volunteers have echoed the call for wider assistance and greater transparency from local authorities.

"We are praying for Arti every moment," a volunteer said. "We want her to wake up. And we want her father to know he is not alone."

Community leader Ajay Bhutoria is also raising the matter with the District Attorney's office while coordinating support for the family.

As Arti remains in critical condition, messages of solidarity and prayers have been pouring in from across California and beyond.

Her father continues to hold vigil at her bedside, whispering to her through tears: "Wake up, beta. I'm right here."

Accidents involving pedestrians have been a growing concern in several U.S. cities, including across California, where dense traffic corridors and limited crossings have prompted repeated calls for improved safety measures.

Indian students and young professionals in the Bay Area - one of the largest diaspora hubs in the United States - often rely heavily on walking or shared transport, increasing their exposure to road-related risks.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco has, in recent years, expanded outreach to families affected by medical emergencies, accidents, and legal distress, reflecting the growing Indian population in the region.

Community organisations, including volunteer-run cultural and regional groups, routinely mobilise to support individuals facing emergencies far from home.

